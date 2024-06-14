SAAACAM partners with tech company instituting low-vision accessibility tool at museum

SAAACAM is partnering with ReBokeh to institute a low vision accessibility feature for visitors who are visually impaired.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) has launched a partnership to improve user accessibility at its museum for those who are visually impaired.

SAAACAM is partnering with ReBokeh, a technology company operating in the low-vision accessibility space.

Through the partnership, visitors will have free and unlimited access to the iOS-based ReBokeh app, the company’s flagship product, according to a SAAACAM news release.

“It’s really important to us at SAAACAM to prioritize access for all of our community, and to listen to solutions for accessibility from those that were impacted by the previous lack,” said Taylor Foots, exhibit space supervisor at SAAACAM.

ReBokeh uses the device’s camera feed to allow the user to customize things such as contrast, color hue and lighting, the release said.

ReBokeh plans to expand to Android. However, a SAAACAM spokesperson said the plans for that app’s version “are a ways out.”

The spokesperson said the museum provides an iPad to visitors who do not have an iOS device.

“As a member of the low vision community, I know what it’s like to feel left out at public spaces as the only person who can’t fully engage with what’s on display,” said Rebecca Rosenberg, founder and CEO at ReBokeh. “This partnership will provide an avenue for people with varying visual abilities to immerse themselves in the exhibits at SAAACAM and appreciate the incredible displays of history and culture that the museum has to offer.”