SAN ANTONIO – A person is on the run after stabbing a man at a Southwest Side corner store on Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 7000 block of Apple Valley.

Police said a man stabbed the victim during an argument. The man fled afterward and has not been located by authorities, SAPD said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, according to SAPD.