First Buc-ee’s building in Luling burns near newly opened travel stop

LULING, Texas – Firefighters in Luling said it was “all hands on deck” Monday morning as the first-ever Buc-ee’s travel stop went up in flames.

A Luling Volunteer Firefighter official said the fire started at about 10 a.m. at the structure, which is currently being demolished. More than a dozen fire departments responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished by about noon.

That original store was built in 2003.

Buc-ee’s opened a new store last month on the adjacent property. The new travel stop spans 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s in the country.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that the new store was not affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.