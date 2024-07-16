San Antonio boy enters USA Mullet Championships with ‘Texas Waterfall’ hairstyle

Avery Quiroz has entered his mullet, which he calls "The Texas Waterfall," in the USA Mullet Championship.

A San Antonio boy wants to be known for his epic hair.

Avery Quiroz is vying for the best mullet in America.

He’s entered the USA Mullet Championship in the kids’ category with his hairstyle, which he’s dubbed “The Texas Waterfall.”

Avery has been growing his mullet for two years.

“He is emotionally attached to it at this point,” his father, Eduardo Quiroz said.

You can vote for Avery here. First-round voting ends on Wednesday.

The contest supports the nonprofit organization Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which provides wounded veterans with accessible, mortgage-free homes.