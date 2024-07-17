New Miniso store now open inside Ingram Park Mall

Miniso’s hours are 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon- 6 p.m. on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio can welcome a new fan-favorite unique retailer store that opened on the Northwest Side.

Miniso is a lifestyle retailer that sells Sanrio products, beauty products, home decor, snacks and Disney character products.

Recommended Videos

The store is on the first floor of Ingram Park Mall at 6301 Northwest Loop 410. It had a soft opening on July 10 and will officially open on July 20.

Store manager Kathlen Mora said when the store cuts the ribbon, Miniso will offer the first 50 people a 20% voucher on their purchase.

Customers can sign up for Miniso’s rewards program and receive a dollar off their first purchase, Mora said. According to the Miniso website, you collect one membership point for every $1 spent, which will earn you $1 for every 20 points accumulated.

If a product you are looking for is not in the store, Mora said she places an order for the customer to come back and get it.

“I tell my associates if we have it in the back room, I would tell them — ‘let’s go look and get that’ (the product); if not, then I would tell them to get their information,” Mora said. “I will put an order in for them, and I’ll call them as soon as I can.”

Miniso receives weekly shipments on Wednesday.

Mora said the highest price product would be about $23.

The store has been seeing good revenue since the soft opening.

Mora said by 5 p.m., the store sells about $17,000 in products.

Another Miniso store is expected to open at South Park Mall, according to Mora. It is unclear when the grand opening of the second Miniso store will open.

Miniso’s hours are 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon- 6 p.m. on Sunday.