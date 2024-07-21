Kerrville man suspected in woman’s shooting death arrested in San Antonio, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 20-hour manhunt for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in Kerrville has ended in San Antonio, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including the Kerrville Police Department, San Antonio Police Department and Texas Rangers — collaborated on the eventual arrest of 29-year-old Gabriel Rene Aleman around 10 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Kerrville police announced Aleman as a wanted suspect in connection with the Saturday morning killing of 36-year-old Deanna Leann Arispe.

Officers said Arispe was shot around just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Hunt Street. Arispe was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, Kerrville police said.

Detectives said they were able to determine Aleman’s presence in the apartment unit due to nearby video footage from a doorbell camera. They later found Aleman’s car at a home in the 100 block of South Michon Drive but no Aleman.

The Texas Rangers contacted SAPD Saturday night about Aleman’s potential whereabouts in the 400 block of North San Gabriel Avenue. SAPD said its Street Crimes Unit contacted the Covert Unit for assistance.

During its surveillance, the department said a man matching Aleman’s description was seen leaving the North San Gabriel Avenue address in a red Ford Fusion. As SAPD conducted additional aerial surveillance of Aleman, the Covert Unit continued its surveillance of Aleman on the ground.

Officers said Aleman parked and exited the vehicle in the 9400 block of Wurzbach Road where SAPD’s Street Crimes Unit took Aleman into custody.

Authorities said Aleman was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and has been charged with murder. He is facing a $1 million bond.

Kerrville police also announced a second arrest Sunday morning. Casandra Carin Moreno, 31, was taken into custody in the 300 block of Carolyn Street West in Ingram, a town located west of Kerrville.

Officers said Moreno provided Aleman a ride to San Antonio after the deadly shooting. Moreno has been charged with hindering the arrest or prosecution of a known felon, which itself, is considered a third-degree felony.

Moreno has been booked into the Kerr County Jail.

Kerrville authorities said it is possible more criminal charges could be filed in this case.

