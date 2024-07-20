Man wanted in connection with shooting death of woman in Kerrville

Police said Gabriel Rene Aleman, 29, shot into the apartment through the front door, striking Arispe.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department said it is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman.

Officers responded to a shooting around 1:22 a.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Hunt Street.

A woman identified as Deanna Leann Arispe, 36, was found shot inside an apartment unit, according to police. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Three children and two adults were inside the apartment when Aleman fired into it, police said. No one else was injured aside from Arispe.

Detectives identified Aleman as the suspect through doorbell security camera footage near the apartment, Kerrville police said.

Authorities executed a search warrant for Aleman’s property in the 100 block of South Michon Drive, but he was not located. According to police, he is currently wanted for murder.

Aleman is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has black shoulder-length hair, a brown beard, brown eyes, and tattoos.

Aleman has a Green Packer G tattoo under his left eye, names in cursive above his eyebrows, a starburst under his left eye, and other tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

If you may have information regarding Aleman’s whereabouts, please contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-258-1371.