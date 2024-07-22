Local voters send message to Democratic delegates who now hold the power for presidential nomination

SAN ANTONIO - – Just one day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, the ball is rolling quickly.

We’ve heard from politicians and we’ve heard from delegates, but what about the voters?

KSAT 12 News set out to see what local voters want to happen.

“I would have to say probably relief. Also some sadness because I’m an older person myself. But I’m happy that we’ll have a new person, hopefully a more vibrant person,” said voter Margaret Boehme.

“It was expected. I think it was just a very wise decision,” said voter Christopher Solis.

Now that Biden immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, San Antonio voters are split about his choice.

“I think she’s in a good position to do so. She’s the best fit. I’m interested to see who she’s going to pick for her VP,” Solis said with confidence Harris will be the pick.

“I would like to hear from some other prominent Democrats, some younger people. And just see a Democratic process play out before the convention,” Boehme said.

Local and regional political experts also have their separate ideas.

In heading around the city asking voter opinions, KSAT coincidently bumped into Trinity Political Science Professor Austin Bussing.

He thinks Harris is the safest bet, doubting the power of another candidate given the time constraint.

“You would need a some supply of serious potential challengers that I just don’t really think is there. And so I know there’s some desire for an open convention or something like that, but I don’t think that’s something that’s going to happen,” Bussing said.

On the other side, is North Central Texas Government Professor Dr. David Smith.

“If I were a delegate or if I were a part of the Democratic party leadership, which I’m not to be fair, I would want to have a brief campaign session,” Smith said.

What everyone does agree on is that the delegates who now hold the power of choice need to look towards voters.

“What the consensus of what the people truly want. It does matter,” Solis said.

“It’s so important. That’s their purpose, is to listen to We the People,” Boehme said.

“One of the biggest complaints we have in politics is transparency. So if you want to show that you are empowering those voters to get their support and to get their faith and trust, you want to make sure they have chosen that candidate,” Smith said.

In a pivotal, historic moment, they all believe the people must truly come first.

