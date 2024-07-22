Democrats from San Antonio unite to support Kamala Harris for US president

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

As the country reacted to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will step aside and will not seek reelection, many local Democrats supported his decision and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Larry Romo, a national delegate and member of the Tejano Democrats, said President Biden is doing what is best for the country.

“President Biden is an honorable man,” Romo said. “He always represents service before self.”

Romo said the next four months are going to be critical for the Democratic Party.

“We need to coalesce for our new presidential nominee as quick as possible,” Romo said. “I am supporting and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris because she’s been loyal to the country. She’s been loyal to President Biden. She’s been loyal to the Democratic Party. There’s a lot of good people. There’s a strong bench of other people. Hopefully, we will get a great vice president candidate from that strong bench to support the ticket.”

Sonia De La Garza Walker with the Bexar United Tejano Democrats said it’s time for a woman to be president.

“Mexico just elected their first woman president. Why can’t we?” De La Garza Walker said. “(Harris) is very qualified. I think she will do great debating (Trump.) The thing that I’m more excited about is who she is going to pick.”

De La Garza Walker said she thinks four months is enough time for the party to get behind the Democratic ticket.

“I believe we can do it,” she said. “I think four months is plenty of time. This is the ticket that we need.”

“We just need to be persuasive,” Romo said.

Romo added that this is an opportunity to be an example of fair elections for the rest of the world.

“Working together, we are stronger,” Romo said.

“We’re fighting for democracy here,” De La Garza Walker said. “That’s what keeps me going is fighting for our rights.”