SAPD officer wounded in weekend shooting faces a ‘long road to recovery,’ police say

Windows are shattered on the second floor apartment where a police officer was wounded and a suspect was shot dead.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A San Antonio police officer who was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning faces a long road to recovery, according to a statement released by SAPD.

The emailed statement from SAPD’s public information office Monday morning said the officer is still in a hospital, receiving additional medical treatment.

It also included some words of thanks, on behalf of the police department, for kind words and prayers from the community.

The officer, whose name has not been released yet, was with two others as they responded to a domestic violence call around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The call reportedly came from a woman at the ICON apartments, located in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

Chief William McManus spoke to reporters a few hours after the shooting, saying that a man who was lying in bed inside the apartment suddenly began firing at the officers with a rifle.

He said one officer, who is in her 20s, was hit several times. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

McManus said the officers fired back at the man, hitting and killing him.

As of late Monday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to make a positive identification of the man, who was 25 years old.

Neighbors at the North Side apartment complex declined to talk on camera about what happened.

Some mentioned seeing and hearing the commotion. One man said he saw the officer being whisked away toward an ambulance.

However, no one who lives in the building seemed to know the suspected shooter at all.

A staff member of the apartment complex said the man had been living there for only a few months.

In talking to reporters Sunday, McManus said the woman who originally called police for help during the domestic violence incident was not seriously hurt.

Click here for information about domestic violence resources.