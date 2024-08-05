91º
Local News

Suspect accused of fatally stabbing man in Southwest Side home takes plea deal

Sebastian Hernandez takes plea deal in the murder of Christopher Olivarez

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Sebastian Hernandez (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with the murder of another man in September 2021 has accepted a plea deal in the case.

Sebastian Hernandez pleaded no contest to fatally stabbing Christopher Olivarez at his home in the 300 block of Kirk Place. He will be sentenced on Oct 1.

The maximum punishment Hernandez could be sentenced to is 32 years in prison.

About the investigation

As homicide investigators arrived at the scene the day of the murder in 2021, they found several surveillance cameras and a Ring door camera. After reviewing some of the footage, they noticed an unknown man had appeared multiple times, but they could not identify him.

Police and Crime Stoppers released some video clips to the public, hoping for tips that would help identify the unknown man. One of the videos showed a man walking in the backyard of Olivarez’s home while talking on a cellphone. The video was recorded 11 days before Olivarez was stabbed.

SAPD released two other videos from the day of the crime that showed a man leaving the home and driving away in Olivarez’s 2014 Lexus. The vehicle was found abandoned several days after the crime, outside of city limits, according to police.

A credible tip led police to Hernandez. Detectives contacted him, and he agreed to come to the office, give a statement and provide a DNA sample. However, at the time, police didn’t have enough evidence to detain him, so he was let go.

Police said the DNA sample was sent to labs and later came back as a match to forensic evidence found at the crime scene and on the murder weapon -- a knife. Detectives got an arrest warrant for Hernandez in 2022 and later arrested him at his home in Central San Antonio.

Hernandez was an acquaintance of Olivarez, according to police.

