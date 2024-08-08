80º
Man trying to cross West Side street hit, killed by suburban, police say

Crash happened just after 1 a.m. near SW 34th Street, Old Highway 90

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
SW 34th Street, Highway 90 fatal crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a suburban while trying to cross a West Side street early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 34th Street and Old Highway 90 not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, a man in his 50s or 60s was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a silver suburban. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

SAPD did not say if the man was walking in a crosswalk or exactly why the crash occurred.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

