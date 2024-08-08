95º
Vulgar comments revoke a Bexar County man’s appointee status

The alleged use of the derogatory word led to a commission court hearing and Christopher Forbrich no longer being a SMWBE appointee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Christopher Forbrich, a former SMWBE appointee, spoke to KSAT 12 reporter Zaria Oates on Wednesday afternoon. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A derogatory word typically used against women is at the center of controversy in Bexar County.

Christopher Forbrich was stripped of the opportunity to serve on the Bexar County advisory board for Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (SMWBE) after he was accused of calling a county commissioner a “c---.”

Edward Pape sent Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai a written complaint regarding a statement he overheard on July 10.

Pape is a board member for SMWBE. In the letter, Pape said he and other board members overheard SMWBE appointee Christopher Forbrich refer to Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores as a “crusading c---”.

“My initial reaction is that I have experienced sexism and racism as the only woman on this court and as the first woman of color,” Clay-Flores said.

KSAT asked Forbrich multiple times during a sit-down, in-person interview whether he referred to Clay-Flores as a “c---” or as a “crusading c---”.

“I had a private discussion with a friend that I think was overheard and mischaracterized in public in a political attempt to squash my resistance to her reelection,” Forbrich told KSAT.

Later in the interview, Forbrich was less certain if he had used the vulgar comment.

“I don’t remember that I used that word,” Forbrich said. “I remember being upset, and I think when you’re upset you make sudden utterances. I don’t remember my exact language.”

Forbrich also told KSAT that he also did not receive information from Judge Sakai regarding a hearing due to the alleged comments made on July 10. Upon finding out about the hearing, Forbrich said he requested details on what the complaint outlined and told KSAT that Judge Sakai never provided Forbrich with those documents.

KSAT did not receive a response from Judge Sakai during a Wednesday request for an interview.

During Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the complaints from Edward Pape and Renee Watson were reviewed.

Forbrich is no longer an appointee to SMWBE.

In an email reply to KSAT, Pape wrote, “I really feel like under the leadership of Judge Sakai, the Court put the matter to rest yesterday, and the Advisory Board can now concentrate on moving forward.”

NOTE: The vulgar comment is quoted, without edit, in one of the letters embedded below. Reader discretion is advised.

