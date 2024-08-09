Charges dismissed against woman indicted in 2023 road rage shooting on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman charged in connection with a fatal road rage shooting on the far West Side in May 2023 had her charges dismissed.

Kasey Garcia, 23, was previously charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Vanessa Martinez, 26, on May 21 outside a gas station near NW Loop 410 and Highway 151. The charges were dismissed Monday due to insufficient evidence, according to Bexar County records.

About the case

Officers arrived to find Martinez on the ground by the gas pumps with an apparent gunshot wound on May 21, 2023.

Police said two vehicles had been involved in a crash at another location.

Garcia told officers she followed Martinez to get her license plate number, SAPD said.

When Garcia pulled up behind Martinez, police said Garcia told them Martinez exited her vehicle, went over to Garcia’s car, opened the door and started to assault her.

SAPD said Garcia was still sitting in her car when she fired at Martinez, striking her in the chest.

Martinez retreated to her vehicle and was on the ground until emergency crews arrived. She was taken by ambulance to a University Hospital, where she later died.

Garcia was taken into custody that night.