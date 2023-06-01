‘Everybody is just devastated’: Mourning family pleads for witnesses of fatal road rage shooting to come forward

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is pleading for any witnesses in the fatal road rage shooting of their 26-year-old daughter to come forward with information.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kasey Garcia in the death of Vanessa Martinez. The suspect is out on bond awaiting an indictment.

Mary Alice Martinez said losing one of her four children has been hard on her family.

“Everybody is just devastated,” she said.

Martinez said the most difficult part is explaining to Vanessa’s two children under 5 years old why their mother isn’t coming home.

“The 3-year-old just keeps saying, ‘Mommy die?’ Then he had a little breakdown,” Martinez said. “I’ve told them to cry, and I’ve held them in my arms, and we sobbed together.”

The family is grateful for the witness at the shooting on May 21 at 9:30 p.m. at the gas station on NW Loop 410 and W Military on the West Side.

“From what I know from the detective and witness, it’s extremely senseless,” Martinez said.

Vanessa was a passenger in the vehicle. Her mother said she was not armed.

The details of what led to the initial incident that triggered the shooting are unclear to the family. They hope those who were at the gas station that night will come forward to talk to SAPD detectives.