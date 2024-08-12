79º
Man shot, killed outside home on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Authorities say motive for shooting is not known yet

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Man shot, killed outside home on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50′s or 60′s was outside his home in his driveway working on a car when he was fatally shot on Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 700 Britton Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side after receiving word of a person wounded.

Nobody heard or saw anything when the shooting happened, police said.

Officials said they don’t have information on the suspect’s identity. The motive of the shooting is not currently known.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

