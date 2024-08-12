Man shot, killed outside home on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50′s or 60′s was outside his home in his driveway working on a car when he was fatally shot on Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 700 Britton Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side after receiving word of a person wounded.

Nobody heard or saw anything when the shooting happened, police said.

Officials said they don’t have information on the suspect’s identity. The motive of the shooting is not currently known.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.