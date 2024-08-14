2 dead after motorcyclist ran red light, struck another vehicle on Loop 1604, authorities say

CONVERSE, Texas – Two people died after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in east Bexar County.

The crash happened along Loop 1604 near North Graytown Road, authorities said. Converse police confirmed Wednesday that the crash caused two deaths.

According to China Grove police, another responding agency, officers began following three motorcyclists they believed may have originated from an area known for staging stolen vehicles.

One of the three motorcyclists left the other two for a brief time before rejoining the other two motorcyclists traveling eastbound on FM 1346, China Grove police said.

While officers attempted to gain license plate and registration information on the motorcycles, they said the three motorcyclists appeared to be communicating with one another and indicated that they knew they were being followed.

Police said the trailing motorcyclist passed up the two leading motorcyclists at a high rate of speed. The speeding motorcyclist passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, officers said.

China Grove police said its officers then began following the speeding motorcyclist, who turned onto Loop 1604, in earnest despite the two other motorcyclists’ attempts to slow down the officers’ pursuit.

The fleeing motorcyclist turned onto Loop 1604. Officers were able to catch up to the motorcyclist near the Interstate 10-Loop 1604 interchange.

When the fleeing motorcyclist approached Graytown Road on Loop 1604, they ran a red light and struck another vehicle, China Grove police said.

Aside from the two confirmed deaths, it is also not yet known if there were other people injured in the collision.

China Grove police said that the motorcycle involved in the collision was registered in Laredo and reported missing on July 9 to the San Antonio Police Department.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was wanted on a drug trafficking warrant out of Bexar County.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released.