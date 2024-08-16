Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse set to reopen with revamped space and exciting events

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

South Side San Antonio’s family- and pet-friendly spot, Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, located at 815 Pleasanton Road, has announced its much-anticipated reopening on its Facebook page.

Known for hosting various community events, live music, markets and cherished daddy-daughter dances, Brooster’s has long been a cornerstone of family fun and local engagement.

In the recent announcement, Brooster’s enthusiastically welcomed everyone back to their newly revamped space. They promised that the updated venue would continue to be a place where great times are had and unforgettable memories are made.

“Stay tuned for the grand opening date!” the announcement encouraged followers, building anticipation for the return of this cherished community hub.

As Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse prepares to reopen, the community eagerly awaits the resumption of popular events and the creation of new traditions in its updated setting.

Be sure to follow its Facebook page for the latest updates and the official grand opening date.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: