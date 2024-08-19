San Antonio boy advances to final round in USA Mullet Championships with ‘Texas Waterfall’ hairstyle

A San Antonio boy who wants to be known for his epic hair has advanced to the third and final round of the USA Mullet Championship after finishing 16th following the second-round of voting in the kids’ division.

Avery Quiroz, a nine-year-old Judson ISD student, entered the kids’ category with his hairstyle, which he’s dubbed “The Texas Waterfall.”

Avery was inspired by his uncle and has been growing his mullet for two years.

“(Avery) loves the way it looks flowing out of his baseball cap,” Eduardo Quiroz, Avery’s dad, said. “He is emotionally attached to it at this point.”

The final round of voting goes from Aug. 21.

The contest supports the nonprofit organization Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which provides wounded veterans with accessible, mortgage-free homes.