86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio boy advances to final round in USA Mullet Championships with ‘Texas Waterfall’ hairstyle

Third-round voting goes until Aug. 21

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Mullet, Hair, KSATKids

A San Antonio boy who wants to be known for his epic hair has advanced to the third and final round of the USA Mullet Championship after finishing 16th following the second-round of voting in the kids’ division.

Avery Quiroz, a nine-year-old Judson ISD student, entered the kids’ category with his hairstyle, which he’s dubbed “The Texas Waterfall.”

Avery was inspired by his uncle and has been growing his mullet for two years.

“(Avery) loves the way it looks flowing out of his baseball cap,” Eduardo Quiroz, Avery’s dad, said. “He is emotionally attached to it at this point.”

You can vote for Avery here. The final round of voting goes from Aug. 21.

The contest supports the nonprofit organization Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which provides wounded veterans with accessible, mortgage-free homes.

Avery Quiroz has entered his mullet, which he calls "The Texas Waterfall," in the USA Mullet Championship. (Eduardo Quiroz/KSAT)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos