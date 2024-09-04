Murder suspect sentenced to 44 years for stabbing security guard at Karnes County Detention Facility

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A man who was already in the Karnes County Detention Facility for a murder charge has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant who tried to stop an attack on an inmate.

The 81st Judicial District Attorney’s Office -- which covers Atascosa, Frio, Karnes, La Salle and Wilson counties -- said Jonathan Valdez Matamoros assaulted an inmate by cutting him in the head with a shank and stabbed a guard who was working to stop the assault in the arm.

Matamoros pleaded no contest to the assault of the guard on Aug. 12. He faced a sentencing cap of 50 years due to the nature of the aggravated assault.

Matamoros, who had previously served five years in prison, faced a punishment range of 15 to 50 years. As part of the plea deal, he waived his right to appeal.

Prosecutors presented evidence that included testimony from victims and witnesses involved in two arson cases, two other assaults on guards, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility during a court hearing on Aug. 29. All the incidents occurred while Matamoros was in the detention facility.

Prosecutors emphasized Matamoros’ history of violent behavior and requested a maximum sentence of 50 years. After reviewing the Presentence Investigation Report, a judge sentenced Matamoros to 44 years.

Due to the aggravated nature of the offense, Matamoros must serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The murder charge against Matamoros remains pending.