Hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures man on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Good Samaritan injured while helping victim

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead, and a man is injured following a crash Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a man in his 60s was driving south on Babcock Road near St. Cloud when he hit a woman who was in the middle of the street.

The man got out of his car to help the woman. When he was helping her, another car hit both of them, police said.

The woman died at the scene, and the 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

The car that hit both people drove off. According to SAPD, that driver will face charges once found, but those charges have not been decided yet.

As for the woman, her identity is unknown. Investigators say she was not in a crosswalk when she was originally hit.

Police are investigating this case further for more information.

