Judge halts search of digital devices in Texas vote harvesting investigation

Manuel Medina, former chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party, attends a hearing regarding a raid at his home by the Texas Attorney General’s Office into alleged illegal vote harvesting.

SAN ANTONIO – A judge ordered a temporary halt to the search of digital devices confiscated from Manuel Medina, the former chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party, in an investigation led by the Texas Attorney General’s Office into alleged illegal vote harvesting.

The devices, which include more than 60 cellphones and over 40 computers, were seized more than two weeks ago after investigators searched Medina’s home.

Recommended Videos

Medina appeared in district court Wednesday, arguing that authorities lacked a warrant to search the contents of the devices.

The investigation centers on allegations that Medina was recorded discussing a scheme to collect votes for Texas House candidate Cecilia Castellano, a Democrat whom Medina previously served as an aide.

Castellano’s phone was also seized as part of the probe investigation.

“We aren’t trying to interfere, we aren’t trying to stop the investigation, just make sure that we protect our privileges and confidentiality,” Medina’s attorney Gerry Goldstein told the court.

Goldstein argued that the search warrant authorized a raid on Medina’s home but did not extend to the digital devices.

Presiding Judge Sid Harle, who took over the case after Judge Ron Rangel recused himself, said he couldn’t make a ruling because it was premature and there was no search warrant for the devices to be searched. That means for now the devices cannot be searched.

Castellano, who attended the hearing, dismissed the investigation as politically motivated, calling it “an attack” by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I call it the voter intimidation department, and we are going to keep fighting,” Castellano said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Unless another judge grants the attorney general authority to search the devices or Medina is indicted, further action is not expected.

KSAT 12 reached out to 81st District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis, who represents Frio County where the investigation began for a response on Thursday’s hearing by text and have yet to hear back.