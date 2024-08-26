LULAC to hold press conference on Texas Attorney General’s raids

SAN ANTONIO – The League of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC, the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization, is holding a press conference on Monday to discuss a series of raids Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton conducted last week as part of what he called an “ongoing election integrity investigation.”

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.

LULAC National President Roman Palomares, LULAC National Legislative Chairman Domingo García, and Texas LULAC State Director Gabriel Rosales are expected to speak at the press conference. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and those who were impacted by the raids will also be in attendance.

The organization claims Paxton is carrying out illegal and unconstitutional searches of innocent senior voters, on the premise of voter fraud. Paxton said a two-year investigation provided “sufficient evidence” to obtain the search warrants.

“Secure elections are the cornerstone of our republic,” Paxton said in a statement to the Texas Tribune. “We are completely committed to protecting the security of the ballot box and the integrity of every legal vote. This means ensuring accountability for anyone committing election crimes.”

LULAC intends to announce a series of actions, including asking the US Dept. of Justice and the FBI to investigate Paxton and his agents for abuse of the elderly, children, violations of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, among other violations.

The Texas Tribune reported that one of the raids was conducted at the home of Cecilia Castellano — the Democrat running to succeed state Rep. Tracy King, D-Uvalde. Agents confiscated her phone as part of the search, the Texas Tribune reported. Republicans see that seat, which Gov. Greg Abbott carried by nearly 6 percentage points, as their best potential state House flip in November, the Texas Tribune reported.

