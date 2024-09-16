SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in deadly shooting at downtown parking lot

San Antonio police said three of its officers shot and killed a suspect as well as critically injuring another person on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Monday identified three officers and a suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Broadway Street near Brooklyn Avenue.

The suspect, who SAPD identified as Joseph Garcia, 22, was wanted on three felony warrants. The felony warrants included possessing a firearm, continuous violence against the family, and aggravated promotion of prostitution.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Saturday that SAPD’s ROPE Unit and Crisis Response Team detectives had been tracking Garcia since Friday.

McManus said Garcia was tracked down to a parking lot and the officers approached him.

As the officers tried to remove Garcia from a vehicle, he refused and said, “I’m going to kill you. I have a gun,” McManus said.

Garcia started to dig into a backpack inside the vehicle, according to McManus. That’s when the officers fired gunshots and killed Garcia, police said.

Police said that another 22-year-old man, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, was also hit by the three officers’ gunfire. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the three officers, identified as Christopher Potts, Joshua Nicholson, and Alex Solchenberger, were placed on administrative duty.

Nicholson and Solchenberger each have seven years with SAPD, while Potts has 15.

SAPD’s Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate investigations and report their findings to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review, authorities said.

