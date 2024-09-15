SAPD says 3 officers placed on administrative duty after shooting, killing suspect; critically injuring another man

San Antonio police said three of its officers shot and killed a suspect as well as critically injuring another person on Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Broadway Street near Brooklyn Avenue.

The suspect, who SAPD identified as a 22-year-old man, was wanted on three felony warrants. The felony warrants included possessing a firearm, continuous violence against the family and aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Police also said Sunday that a second 22-year-old man, who officers did not describe as a suspect in their report, was also hit by the three officers’ gunfire.

The other 22-year-old man, who police said sat in the backseat of the vehicle where the suspect was killed, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear how many times the three officers shot the 22-year-old suspect and the second 22-year-old man.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Saturday that SAPD’s ROPE Unit and Crisis Response Team detectives had been tracking the suspect since Friday.

The officers approached the vehicle where the suspect was parked in a parking lot, McManus said.

As officers tried to remove the suspect from a vehicle, McManus said he refused. During a Saturday news conference, McManus said the suspect told the officers, “I’m going to kill you. I have a gun.”

The suspect began digging through a backpack inside the vehicle where the officers fired at the suspect, according to McManus.

McManus said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said Sunday that the three officers have all served at least seven years within the department. Two officers have seven years of experience each while the third officer has 15 years of experience.

All three unidentified officers were placed on administrative duty, officials said.

SAPD’s Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate investigations and report their findings to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review, authorities said.

