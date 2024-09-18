City of San Antonio opens submissions for 10th Annual MLK Youth Art Contest

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has officially opened submissions for the 10th annual Citywide Student Art Contest.
This is in collaboration with the Department of Arts & Culture, City Council District 2 and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Department.
The contest started as a way to encourage youth in our community to create original artwork honoring and celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The theme for 2025 is “We are the Dream... It takes All of Us.” To apply, you must be 18 years of age or younger and be a Bexar County resident.
Here are the rules to apply:
- The image, likeness and direct quotes of Dr. MLK Jr. are copyrighted and should not be included
- Artwork should focus on the 2025 theme
- A.I. artwork and copyright images are not allowed
- No text or lettering may be used in the work
- All submissions must be original artworks created specifically for the contest
- One individual student artist per entry
- No collaborations or group work
- You can only submit one entry per student
- Artists cannot sign artwork or identify themselves in the piece
- Traditional two-dimensional artistic media is accepted
- painting, watercolor, photography, computer graphics, color pencil, etc.
“It’s incredible to witness the growing number of young artists sharing their unique perspectives. It’ll be exciting to see the entries for this year’s theme, ‘We are the Dream... It takes All of Us’ because it truly does take every one of us to create change in our community, and I’m eager to see the powerful stories their art will tell,” said Councilmember Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez.
You can submit your artwork now by clicking here. The deadline for entries is Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at 10 a.m.
A winner will be picked on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.
The winner will receive four all access passes to the Official 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission events, special recognition, and a gift bag.
The MLK March and Commemorative events are scheduled to take place Jan. 20, 2025.