Texas Lottery proposes raising Mega Millions tickets from $2 to $5

Buying Mega Millions lottery tickets in Texas could double next year under a new proposal from the state lottery commission.

The Texas Lottery Commission has proposed several changes to the Mega Millions game, a multi-state lottery with a jackpot that often reaches hundreds of millions of dollars.

The rule changes can be adopted by the agency’s commissioners in the coming months without voter or legislative approval, but they must first clear several hurdles, such as a public comment period and publication in the state register.

“The new Mega Millions game changes are expected to be implemented on April 5, 2025, with the first drawing expected to be on April 8, 2025,” according to a timeline of the proposal.

Other proposed changes include eliminating the optional $1 Multiplier and instead including that multiplier in the cost of the $5 ticket. That change could multiply the non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times, according to the proposal.

The draft proposal was approved at the Commission’s meeting on Aug. 7 and published in the Texas Register on Aug. 23. Currently, the proposal is in the one-month public comment period, which ends Sept. 23.

In 2023, Mega Millions generated over $440 million in sales. Since January, Mega Millions sold over $246 million worth of tickets and had a 22.8% increase in sales in the first week of September.

On Sept. 10, the winning ticket of $800 million of the Texas Lottery was sold in Sugarland.

In general, revenue from the lottery goes to the Foundation School Program after prizes, payments or expenses. This is the main funding for public education, Dick Lavine, a senior fiscal analyst at Every Texan in Austin, told KSAT.

“If lottery revenue were to go up, the only effect would be less need for general revenue to fund the school finance formulas. No change in per student funding,” Lavine said.

KSAT reached out to the Mega Millions, and they said:

“We are always looking for fun and exciting opportunities for our players. Recent discussions have occurred within the Mega Millions consortium about ways to enhance the Mega Millions game in 2025. We will keep you updated with additional information when appropriate.”

It is not clear how the proposed changes would impact other states.

How to submit public comment

If you wish to comment on a proposed rule, you may submit your public comment by:

Facsimile to (512) 344-5189, Attn: General Counsel – Rulemaking;

United States Mail to: General Counsel – Rulemaking, Texas Lottery Commission, P.O. Box 16630, Austin, TX 78761-6630; or

Email legal.input@lottery.state.tx.us