Eagle Pass resident wins $1 million in Texas lottery scratch game

EAGLE PASS, Texas – An Eagle Pass resident won $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, scored a top prize in the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was bought at the H-E-B located at 2130 Culebra Road in San Antonio.

The winning ticket was the eighth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, including break-even prizes.