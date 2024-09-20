Saint Hedwig residents capture video of Brahma bull on their home cameras

SAINT HEDWIG, Texas – A Brahma bull appeared at several Saint Hedwig front yards in the middle of the night. Three neighbors caught the bull on their home cameras.

Abbie Gentry moved into her home in June 2024, around the same time as several of her neighbors. One of Gentry’s neighbors, Shuron Smith, said she was only upset because the Brahma bull ate one of her plants.

“When I saw the whole thing had been chomped up, I was like, ‘Who got beef?’” Smith joked.

The jokes are never-ending when livestock walk up to homeowners’ front doors. However, Saint Hedwig residents said these incidents have become a common occurrence since multiple new housing developments were completed.

Many of the Saint Hedwig homes near where the bulls were spotted were built after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was their land,” neighbor Jayme said. “I mean, they built on all of this farmer land, so I feel like we took their area.”

The bull sighting also prompted a question about insurance that some residents had not yet considered.

“‘How would I explain it if I had to go to State Farm and I’m like, ‘Guys, a bull busted through my house,’” Gentry said. “And all I had was fire warranty.”

Neighbors said they aren’t too worried about the bull’s appearance, but they do hope ranchers can keep their animals away.

Smith said this is a price she’s willing to pay for the peace of living in the area.

“I’ll take a cow eating up my grass over random city dangers,” Smith said.