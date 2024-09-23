Brahma bull seen on home cameras in Saint Hedwig is still missing, owners say

SAINT HEDWIG, Texas – Nearly a week after Saint Hedwig neighbors spotted a Brahma bull on their doorbell cameras in the middle of the night, the bull’s owners said he is still missing.

The owners, Robert and Jesus Martinez, have lived in Saint Hedwig for 24 years. They said someone left the front gate open, and that’s how the bull got out on Sept. 17. However, the front gate is not typically open.

“We have this property for sale,” Jesus said. “Anyone can come and see, so maybe they didn’t pay attention.”

Robert said the family is in the process of selling all their land in Saint Hedwig and San Antonio because the expanding city is limiting available land for animals in the area.

“It is a lot of houses that start building here and I think a gas station is going to build (near) here, so we want to have a more quiet place, especially for the animals,” Jesus said.

Some of the neighborhoods in Saint Hedwig are so new that they don’t even show up on a map.

The Martinez family said the growing developments have also caused them to sell some of their animals because of the limited available land.

Regardless, they had no plans to sell their Brahma bull anytime soon and are desperately hoping he returns or someone contacts them to pick it up.

“The only way we can get him back is with help (from) the community,” Jesus said.

Jesus and Robert also said their bull, named Chulo, is friendly.

If you see the bull, contact the KSAT newsroom so he can be reunited with his owners.