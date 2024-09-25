Man killed in rollover crash after running stop sign, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s driving a pickup truck was killed after running a stop sign and crashing into a sedan, causing a rollover that ejected him before the truck landed on top of him, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Woodlawn and Vollum Avenues.

San Antonio police, firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene, working together to lift the truck and perform life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were reportedly headed home from work at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the sedan.

The pickup driver’s identity has not been released.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.