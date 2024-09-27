Argument over trash can placement leads to East Side stabbing, San Antonio police say

The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Firestar Trial on Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument over the placement of a trash can between neighbors led to a stabbing in a Southeast Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police.

Police said one man in his 30s was upset that his 39-year-old neighbor had put his trash can next to his.

The man went into his mobile home, grabbed a knife and stabbed the neighbor multiple times before running away, according to a sergeant at the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition, where he will undergo surgery, according to officials.

Police said the stabbing suspect is the nephew of the woman who lives with the victim. The victim and the woman are romantically involved.

San Antonio police are still searching for the suspect and have deployed their EAGLE helicopter.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.