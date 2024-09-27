71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Argument over trash can placement leads to East Side stabbing, San Antonio police say

Suspect still not caught

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Tags: Stabbing, SAPD, East Side, San Antonio
The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Firestar Trial on Friday morning. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument over the placement of a trash can between neighbors led to a stabbing in a Southeast Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Firestar Trial on Friday morning.

Recommended Videos

Police said one man in his 30s was upset that his 39-year-old neighbor had put his trash can next to his.

The man went into his mobile home, grabbed a knife and stabbed the neighbor multiple times before running away, according to a sergeant at the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition, where he will undergo surgery, according to officials.

Police said the stabbing suspect is the nephew of the woman who lives with the victim. The victim and the woman are romantically involved.

San Antonio police are still searching for the suspect and have deployed their EAGLE helicopter.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

instagram

Recommended Videos