Dozens of tires dumped illegally at empty lot in Northeast Side neighborhood

‘It’s an abuse of the neighborhood,’ one neighborhood resident told KSAT

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in a Northeast Side community said approximately 100 tires have been illegally dumped in their neighborhood.

“It’s an abuse of the neighborhood,” said Lisa Pfeiffer with the East Village Neighborhood Association. “The neighborhood didn’t ask for this to happen to them.”

A KSAT camera captured a mountain of tires sitting in an empty lot between homes in the 6000 block of Castle Hunt.

Pfeiffer said there were nearly 40 tires dumped at that location. She said the tires were dumped there on Sept. 13.

“They’re disgusted,” Pfeiffer said. “And a particular concern: the pile that’s on Castle Hunt right now? That’s a fire hazard.”

Pfeiffer said she believes there were about 100 tires illegally dumped within a two-to-three-mile radius of a vacant lot, alleyways, a nearby elementary school and a Family Dollar store.

“We did the proper things,” Pfeiffer said. “We notified 311. We notified Judson ISD police. We notified the local safe officer with SAPD that (sic) works (in) this area. And, for what?”

For the past two weeks, Pfeiffer said the neighborhood has not had any luck getting the tires removed.

KSAT contacted San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department on Thursday and Friday. In a statement, the department said it dispatched crews to the Northeast Side neighborhood to remove the tires.

“To date in 2024, the Solid Waste Department has cleaned up 10,254 (as of Sept. 25) illegal dumping sites, which is around 3,040 tons,” the statement began. “When locations are reported to us either from 3-1-1 or directly from customers, we typically can get to the location within 1-2 days.”

