DEA leads drug-related search warrant on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies were observed during a Drug Enforcement Administration court-authorized search warrant on the North Side early Monday morning.

A significant law enforcement presence was seen at an apartment complex near the intersection of Anchor and Belair drives, close to Northwest Military Highway and Lockhill-Selma Road.

Several agencies, including state troopers and DEA agents, were present to execute the federal search warrant at the location.

“We won’t be able to comment on any specifics because the case remains open and ongoing,” the DEA said.

Residents were alerted to the activity when tactical units were seen entering and exiting the complex. Investigators towed at least two vehicles from the property as part of the investigation.

One neighbor, who has lived in the area for more than four years, reported hearing gunshots at night in recent weeks. She described a scene that was calm until she noticed officers, including DEA agents and state troopers, actively working at the site.

Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the search or potential suspects.

KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.