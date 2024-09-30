74º
Man shot while pumping gas on South Side, SAPD says

Police searching for silver SUV involved in the shooting

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAPD responds to a shooting in the 13900 block of Southwest Loop 410. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot while pumping gas on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a Valero gas station in the 13900 block of Southwest Loop 410.

The man was pumping gas into a vehicle when someone inside a silver SUV fired gunshots in his direction, police said.

Police said the silver SUV pulled out of the gas station afterward and drove onto a nearby street, where more gunshots were fired. Multiple shell casings were located on the road.

The silver SUV then fled toward Roosevelt Avenue on the Loop 410 access road, police said.

According to police, the man was shot once in his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police are unsure how many people were inside of the silver SUV.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

