Parkgoers cautious after second body in two weeks found on area walking trails

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – For the second time in as many weeks, local law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death on a walking trail along the Salado Creek Greenway.

The most recent discovery happened Saturday in a wooded area near Walker Ranch Park.

San Antonio police said a park police officer who was patrolling the trails noticed something unusual in a wooded area.

The officer investigated and determined there was a golf cart with a body in the passengers seat, covered by a tarp or carpet, police said.

A preliminary report said it appeared the person, a man, died as a result of foul play.

As of Monday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released any additional information. A staff member said an autopsy had not been done yet and the person had not been positively identified.

The death comes on the heels of an apparent murder on a trail across town, near Dafoste Park.

Stacey Dramiga, who had been reported missing the previous day, was found dead Sept. 23.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at the time that it appeared the 63-year-old had been beaten in the head.

Although deputies arrested a man in the area a few days later, a sheriff’s spokesperson said he is not considered a suspect in Dramiga’s murder.

“All I want to do is to be able to get out and be comfortable as I’m walking, relaxed,” said Selena Brooks, as she walked through Walker Ranch Park on Monday morning.

Brooks said she has been on edge after learning of the second death. She said she usually walks 10-15 miles per day on the same trails where the man’s body was found.

“I couldn’t find my pepper spray this morning, and I’m definitely not going to come out here with my gun,” she said. “I was hoping that I would run into a police officer over here so I could ask, ‘Do you think it’s safe for me to go?’”

The question she asked is one several people have been asking about the city’s trails lately.

While Brooks is looking for a way to arm herself, others seem content to rely on their natural defenses.

Kelsey Cody makes sure she can always hear what is happening around her.

“They don’t go over my ears, so I don’t have to worry about being completely shut out,” said Kelsey Cody, as she showed off the special earbuds she wears when she runs the trails.

Michael Nichols, meanwhile, keeps his eyes open for trouble.

“Don’t have your nose in the phone,” Nichols said. “Look at people when they come by.”

Although they are being extra cautious these days, both Nichols and Cody said they have no plans to live in fear or to stop using the trails.

“I’ve been walking these trails for 20 years or so,” Nichols said. “I never had an issue, other than maybe with a skunk.”

Cody said she also has felt safe -- most of the time.

“There have been several times I have had no other reason than a gut feeling that I need to turn around, and I do it,” she said. “If something feels uncomfortable and you can’t explain it, just go ahead and turn around.”