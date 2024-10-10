North Side apartment fire leaves one unit unlivable, SAFD says

San Antonio fire crews working a fire at an apartment complex in the 11000 block of West Avenue early Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire at an apartment complex left a unit unlivable and several others damaged by water and smoke, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at a complex in the 11000 block of West Avenue on the North Side shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews contained the second-floor fire, and no injuries were reported, a battalion chief on the scene said.

SAFD estimated that three units were damaged, one of which was unlivable, according to the battalion chief. Smoke and water damaged the other affected units, some of which were on the ground level.

Red Cross and representatives from the apartment’s management were working to get displaced residents taken care of, the battalion chief said.

An estimate of damages was not immediately known.

