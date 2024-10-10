Skip to main content
Local News

Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio

Alert means there could be high levels of ozone air pollution in the area

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio, Ozone Action Day, Climate, Environment, Forecasting Change
San Antonio. (Julie Moreno, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Oct. 11, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing pollution on Ozone Action Days:

  • Refuel cars and trucks after 6 p.m.
  • Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants. Go inside instead.
  • Turn vehicles off instead of keeping them running without moving.
  • Set thermostats two to three degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.
  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Combine errands to reduce trips.

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

