Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at West Side apartment complex, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a far West Side apartment complex earlier this year, according to an arrest affidavit.

Darius Devante Denson, 28, has been charged with murder, the affidavit said.

Recommended Videos

The fatal shooting happened on May 3 at the Westmount at Three Fountains apartment in the 7930 block of Pipers Creek Street, not far from Culebra Road.

Authorities believe that Denson and Christopher Andre Campbell, 26, are both responsible for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened after a 29-year-old woman and Darius Daval Gonzalez, 28, were leaving Denson’s apartment. Someone fired multiple shots into their vehicle near the gate of the apartment complex. Authorities said Gonzalez suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The woman was also shot but recovered from her injuries.

The affidavit said the woman lived with Denson and Campbell earlier in 2024. She was allegedly arguing with Denson and decided to leave the apartment to call Gonzalez, her ex-boyfriend. While on the phone with Gonzalez, she received a call from Denson and converted it into a three-way call.

Denson and Gonzalez were arguing through the phone, and Denson was antagonizing Gonzalez and daring him to come to his apartment to settle things, the affidavit said. Gonzalez picked up the woman and drove to Denson’s apartment, where he was shot several times, BCSO said.

After the shooting, a witness who was riding in the same vehicle with Denson and Campbell said he overheard the two men discussing the shooting and fleeing from Texas to another state. The witness said he saw Campbell wearing a black hoodie, which he was accused of wearing when the deadly shooting happened, the affidavit said. Security footage from a gas station confirmed the witness’ statements.

Authorities issued a search warrant for Denson’s apartment and found nine-millimeter rounds of the same caliber as the ammunition found at the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Denson and Campbell also face a charge of aggravated assault-deadly weapon, the affidavit said.