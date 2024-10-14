Rising costs taking a toll on no-kill animal shelter in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas – Converse Animal Shelter Inc. recently had a short scare: The van the no-kill nonprofit uses to transport animals was stolen from its parking lot; it was found 24 hours later.

Leah Carlisle is glad that’s one less thing she has to worry about.

“It takes us to the vet. It takes anything, anything new, any events,” Carlisle said. ”It picks up dog food for us or anything else that we would need to get here.”

The shelter cares for 120 dogs and cats, and it’s currently full.

Carlisle explains that adoption has always had ups and downs, but with the increase in the cost of caring for pets, she wonders if it’s financially related.

“People bring them (animals) in from the street, (and) owners surrender them because they are no longer (able) to afford to take care of them,” she said. “We do try to help the community out if they need dog food or anything like that.”

But even the shelter is struggling. Each week, they go through several cases of cat food and 600 lbs. of dog food. But their main cost right now is vet bills, Carlisle said.

Carol Weber is a shelter volunteer. She has pets of her own and agrees that it’s taking more to care for them.

“The vet bill is huge. That you pay more for a vet bill than you do a doctor’s office,” she said.

Recent data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that between August 2023 and 2024, the cost of pet food, supplies, and vet care increased by 7.6%.

Another MarketWatch study found that the cost of owning a dog over a lifetime in Texas would exceed $28,000.

The most important message that shelters can convey to the community is the importance of spaying and neutering pets, which reduces the number of unwanted animals in the community.

For information on low-cost vaccinations and spay/neuter services, click here.