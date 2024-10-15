Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Consumer Reports rates smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week

Three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Consumer Reports, Smoke Alarms, Safety, Fire

This is Fire Prevention Week, which is a good time to resurface a sobering statistic: Three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Many house fires today, burn faster, hotter, and are deadlier than ever. That’s because many newer homes have open floor plans with fewer walls and doors, allowing the fire to travel faster and more freely.

Another factor is that many homes have furnishings made with synthetic materials, like plastic or particleboard, which burn much quicker than solid wood. So, getting an early fire warning and then getting out is more important than ever.

This advice from the National Fire Protection Association makes it easy: Install an alarm on each floor, test it at least once a month, and replace it after 10 years.

Consumer Reports’ exclusive Smoke Detectors ratings are free, so no membership is required.

The SimpliSafe SSSD3 dual-sensor smoke detector received top scores for detecting both flaming and smoldering fires. It’s battery-operated, so you won’t need a professional to hard-wire it. It can also be interconnected, so the others will follow if one alarm sounds off. The battery-powered Kidde i9070 smoke detector also received top scores for detecting both flaming and smoldering fires. The Siterwell GS526A smoke detector from Walmart is another good option and comes with a ten-year battery.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos