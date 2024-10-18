Skip to main content
Loop 1604 at I-10 interchange on NW Side will be closed in both directions this weekend

Closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday, ends at 5 a.m. Monday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A major highway closure is scheduled this weekend that will affect motorists on the Northwest Side.

Loop 1604 will be closed in both directions at Interstate 10, including the cloverleaf ramps, TxDOT officials said. I-10 will be open.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and end at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.

TxDOT plans to have law enforcement present at the La Cantera and I-10 intersection and have requested Six Flags to have law enforcement at its entrance to assist with traffic flow and reduce back up due to an expected large crowd on Saturday.

Access to businesses will remain open during construction.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and use navigation apps on their phones or vehicles for real-time traffic information.

Closures may open early if work is completed and the road is safe for drivers.

Since January, work focused on installing steel beams as crews construct flyover ramps at the interchange. According to TxDOT, steel beam work is currently 63% complete, with 95 beams in place. In the coming months, the first flyover ramp is scheduled to open, connecting drivers from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10.

You can get more information on the closure below:

Construction closure of Loop 1604 at Interstate 10 for weekend of Oct. 18-21. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

