Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle along Interstate 10 access road, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver hit and killed a pedestrian Friday night on the East Side.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. along the Interstate 10 East access road near Foster Road.

Authorities said the pedestrian walked across the access road in an area not designed for pedestrian crossing where a vehicle exiting I-10 hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. After the collision, the driver remained at the scene, rendered aid and called police.

At this time, SAPD said the driver is not facing any charges.