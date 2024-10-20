Community gathers at Civic Park for Light the Night

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an event to honor people impacted by blood cancer.

A cancer patient named Bayliss and her family were at Saturday’s Light the Night at Civic Park.

Light the Night was held by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and KSAT Community.

The event is all about honoring, celebrating, and remembering people impacted by blood cancer.

“We love to come out to celebrate all the survivors. And remember those who deserved a lot more. And then just to talk with people who are still fighting,” said Annie Filtsch, Bayliss’ mother.