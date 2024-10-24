Get some spooktacular deals around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year than with fun discounts?
Here are just a few places around San Antonio offering deals this month:
- Boo! Books are back at Wendy’s for $1 through the end of October. The coupon book includes 5 Jr. Frosty coupons and a coupon for a $1.99 Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with purchase.
- Krispy Kreme is offering a $2 Original Glazed dozen when you purchase any dozen donuts this weekend. Use this barcode in-store or the code “ScaryGood” when redeeming online.
- Smashin’ Crab is offering a free kid’s meal on Oct. 31 with the purchase of an adult entrée for kids 10 and under who dress up.
- Mr Gatti’s Pizza and more businesses are hosting a Pizza, Games, Tricks & Treats event on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Kids 12 and under in costume get a buffet for $4.99. Plus there’s a Hocus Pocus Market for adults to enjoy while kids are trick-or-treating.
- Whataburger is offering a BOGO order of Whatawings when you order through its app on Oct. 31, available through drive-through, dine-in or curbside.
- Chuck-E-Cheese is celebrating its Halloween Boo-tacular through the end of this month. Kids get spooky treats, trick-or-treating opportunities and 500 bonus E-tickets if you’re dressed in your Halloween best.
- La Madeleine will be giving a free kid’s meal with an entrée purchase on Halloween, available for dine-in guests only.
- Baskin-Robbins is offering 31% off all scoops on Oct. 31 when you download its app and create an account.
- As part of its Boorito deal, Chipotle Rewards members can get one adult entrée for $6 when they show up in costume on Oct. 31, starting at 3 p.m. through closing time.
Make sure to check with your local restaurant to ensure it’s participating location on the deals listed above.