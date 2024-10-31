Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man shot, killed on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday near a South Side business.

The office said Ricardo Ortiz, 30, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Recommended Videos

SAPD officers were dispatched to an after-hours business just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Mission Road.

When officers and other first responders arrived, they said they found Ortiz in a vehicle with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

An SAPD Sergeant at the scene told KSAT that two individuals were hanging out at the listed address where Ortiz was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, Ortiz threatened to shoot people at the location and tried to run over others with their vehicle.

The shooter, who told police he pulled out his weapon and shot Ortiz in self-defense, remained at the scene when officers arrived.

SAPD detained the shooter, but at this time, no charges have been filed against the shooter.

Police also said charges may be pending against the shooter as the investigation continues.

More related coverage on KSAT: