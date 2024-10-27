Police say man who shot, killed person tells SAPD he did so in self-defense

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was detained after he shot and killed another person on the South Side.

Officers were dispatched to an after-hours business just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Mission Road.

When officers and other first responders arrived, they said they found the victim in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

An SAPD Sergeant at the scene told KSAT that two individuals were hanging out at the listed address where the shooting victim was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the victim threatened to shoot people at the location and tried to run over others with their vehicle.

The shooter, who told police he pulled out his weapon and shot the victim in self-defense, remained at the scene when officers arrived.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the shooter, but SAPD said charges may be pending as its investigation continues.