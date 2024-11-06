Have you seen these people? SAPD searching for suspect in fatal North Side apartment shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, in connection with a fatal shooting during a dispute last month at a North Side apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the Tuscany Park Apartments in the 1100 block of Patricia Drive, near the intersection of West Avenue and Blanco Road.

Recommended Videos

Police said an argument between a group of people at the apartment complex led to shots being fired.

An unknown person shot Raul Robles, 27, in the head outside his girlfriend’s apartment and drove off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that took off and crashed at a nearby intersection after the shooting. The people inside the vehicle were detained for further questioning, but after further investigation, police determined those people were not involved in the shooting.

So far, SAPD has not found any potential suspects in connection with this case. Police are looking for the individuals who were involved in the disturbance and shooting.

If you recognize the people in the photo, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.