Man accused of killing parents in Kirby, 4 others in Austin found incompetent to stand trial

Shane James Jr. appeared at the 147th Travis County Criminal Courts on Aug. 23, 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas – The trial for Shane James Jr., who is accused of a deadly rampage in San Antonio and Austin in late 2023, is on hold.

James was found to be incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents. Records show James will undergo a mental competency evaluation before his trial can move forward.

He is in the Travis County Jail for multiple charges including four counts of capital murder.

In December 2023, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies say James killed his parents in Kirby and then traveled to Austin, where he allegedly killed four people and injured two police officers and a cyclist.

In August, James asked the judge presiding over his case if he could represent himself, against the advice of his defense attorney Russell Hunt Jr.

At the time, Hunt said they had requested for James to receive a mental competency check, but he refused. Hunt called James’ request “a terrible idea.”

Judge Clifford Brown in turn suggested to James that he work with his attorneys.

In addition to the capital murder charges, James is also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is unclear how long this latest ruling from the judge could delay James’s trial.