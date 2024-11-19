KSAT Q&A: Interim director of Animal Care Services discusses dog attacks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Michael Shannon, the Interim Director of Animal Care Services, appeared on the KSAT Q&A to discuss dog attacks in San Antonio. Shannon said that ACS has more officers available, and the shelter responds to more animal-related calls than ever. Shannon shared that some of the problems with dog attacks in San Antonio involve irresponsible pet owners who let their dogs roam free.
