Local News

KSAT Q&A: Interim director of Animal Care Services discusses dog attacks in San Antonio

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Michael Shannon, the Interim Director of Animal Care Services, appeared on the KSAT Q&A to discuss dog attacks in San Antonio. Shannon said that ACS has more officers available, and the shelter responds to more animal-related calls than ever. Shannon shared that some of the problems with dog attacks in San Antonio involve irresponsible pet owners who let their dogs roam free.

Watch the full conversation with Shannon in the media player above.

